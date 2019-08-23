IFP says historic conference ready to elect successor to Mangosuthu Buthelezi

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) is set to pick a successor to Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who has led the party since its formation in 1975.

On Afternoon Drive, MP and spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa fills Nickolaus Bauer in on what to expect from this weekend's national elective conference.

Originally scheduled for 2017, it had to be postponed for an audit after the existence of bogus branches emerged.

Responding to a perception that it's inconceivable Buthelezi would really, finally step down, Hlengwa had this to say:

In January this year we announced that we are conference-ready. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, MP and spokesperson - IFP

Secondly, Prince Buthelezi... in 2017... announced that he will not be available for re-election at the next conference. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, MP and spokesperson - IFP

This conference is consistent with the road map set into motion in 2012 of a leadership transition. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, MP and spokesperson - IFP

Hlengwa emphasizes that it is not simply a question of Buthelezi stepping down, the IFP leadership as a whole will be renewed.

The term of office of the national council in its entirety has expired. The conference is due to elect a new leadership collective. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, MP and spokesperson - IFP

Hlengwa says the "fully-fledged" conference will also focus on the problems the country is grappling with and review its cooperation with other political parties.

