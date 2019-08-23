Surfer comes up with insp-EYE-ring way to ward off sharks - take a look!

South Africa undoubtedly has some of the best surf spots in the world, but the waves don't come without risks.

Surfers must be on the lookout for other creatures inhabiting the water, creatures who can kill.

The Great White shark is one of them.

And while shark attacks are relatively uncommon, (humans are not their preferred prey) it's thought an idea spawned in Australia could help reduce the number of attacks on surfers.

Australian Shanan Worrall has come up with these...shark eyes.

Large eye stickers which are stuck to the bottom of the surfboard, designed to deter sharks.

He explains the theory behind why the eye stickers are an effective deterrent.

Things called eyespots (or mimicry) are used in nature...a lot of animals used false eyes to deter their predators. Shanan Worrall, Founder - Shark Eyes

As soon as you make eye contact with a shark, it changes its behaviour altogether and becomes more cautious. Shanan Worrall, Founder - Shark Eyes

