[LISTEN] SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir through to America's Got Talent semi-finals
The conductor of the Ndlovu Youth Choir has spoken of their delight at having made it through to the semi-finals of music reality show America's Got Talent.
We're still pinching ourselves, we're waiting to wake up from this dream.Ralf Schmitt, Conductor - Ndlovu Youth Choir
Ralf Schmitt joined Cape Talk's John Maytham live from Los Angeles on Friday.
Happiness is... We are in the semifinals of the worlds biggest show! @AGT #AGTResults #agt pic.twitter.com/NH3sw1K8Uq— Ndlovu Youth Choir (@ChoirAfrica) August 22, 2019
We're performing in the Dolby Theatre where they have the Oscars and the Grammys and we're just a little choir from Limpopo.Ralf Schmitt, Conductor - Ndlovu Youth Choir
An electric backstage vibe/jam session before the @AGT results show. Connecting singers and dancers from all over the world is the true magic of music and art. #AGT pic.twitter.com/CK2UNHEWpi— Ndlovu Youth Choir (@ChoirAfrica) August 21, 2019
The choir's most recent performance, a rendition of U2's 'Beautiful Day' secured their spot in the semis.
Listen to the full interview below:
