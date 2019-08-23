[LISTEN] SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir through to America's Got Talent semi-finals

The conductor of the Ndlovu Youth Choir has spoken of their delight at having made it through to the semi-finals of music reality show America's Got Talent.

We're still pinching ourselves, we're waiting to wake up from this dream. Ralf Schmitt, Conductor - Ndlovu Youth Choir

Ralf Schmitt joined Cape Talk's John Maytham live from Los Angeles on Friday.

We're performing in the Dolby Theatre where they have the Oscars and the Grammys and we're just a little choir from Limpopo. Ralf Schmitt, Conductor - Ndlovu Youth Choir

An electric backstage vibe/jam session before the @AGT results show. Connecting singers and dancers from all over the world is the true magic of music and art. #AGT pic.twitter.com/CK2UNHEWpi — Ndlovu Youth Choir (@ChoirAfrica) August 21, 2019

The choir's most recent performance, a rendition of U2's 'Beautiful Day' secured their spot in the semis.

Listen to the full interview below: