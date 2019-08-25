'Unhappiness with WC administration opportune moment to revive ANC in province'

Earlier this month, the ANC disbanded its Western Cape provincial executive committee, replacing it with an interim committee.

In the province as part of a deployment to brief branches on the decision, party secretary general Ace Magashule said on Saturday that the interim leadership is fulfilling its mandate of bringing stability to the organisation.

We are in Kraaifontein in the Dullar Omar Region (Western Cape) as part of building the organisation.

We are in Kraaifontein in the Dullar Omar Region (Western Cape) as part of building the organisation.

Cape Talk's Africa Melane gets more feedback from communications official, Amos Phago.

He says the challenges identified in Western Cape branches include factionalism, racism and gate keeping.

The engagements were robust and frank... The ANC prides itself as a non-racial movement and we cannot fold our arms if these are some of the challenges facing our branches. Amos Phago, Communications official - ANC

The national executive committee will get reports from all deployees that went out into all the regions on Saturday and engage the interim provincial committee on a way forward, but definitely we will unite this province. Amos Phago, Communications official - ANC

Phago could not give a time frame for the re-establishment of a permanent provincial committee.

A permanent structure will be established once there is stability in the province. Amos Phago, Communications official - ANC

We want this process to be as open and transparent as possible to make sure that when indeed we come to the end of this journey we have embarked on, we leave a very strong and united ANC in this province. Amos Phago, Communications official - ANC

Society in general has indicated its growing unhappiness around the (DA) administration - the provincial administration as well as the city council. Amos Phago, Communications official - ANC

He says this presents an opportune moment for the ANC to renew and revive itself in the Western Cape.

To make sure that, come the election time, we are ready to present a workable plan that will get us back into power and continue to provide services and improve the lives of our people. Amos Phago, Communications official - ANC

