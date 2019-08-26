The Gauteng ANC says the deteriorating state of local government in the province is having a detrimental effect on service delivery.

The party will convene a local government summit on Monday to address the problem, subcommittee chairperson Matome Chiloane.

Chiloane says the summit was prompted by the midterm review between 2016 and 2019 where the party identified various challenges that the party faces in local government.

More importantly, because the party suffered losses during the 2016 local elections, we felt we needed to convene a summit so that we can further deliberate on how we can confront and improve this. Matome Chiloane, Chairperson - ANC Gauteng local government subcommittee

With regards to municipal officials who have been found to be involved in financial wrongdoing, Chiloane says steps will be taken.

We will be taking action where we need to take action. Matome Chiloane, Chairperson - ANC Gauteng local government subcommittee

He says the objective is to develop a provincial-wide plan.

Chiloane insists the focus is on ANC-led municipalities and is not targeting those run by the Democratic Alliance (DA).

Listen below to the full interview:

This article first appeared on 702 : ANC Gauteng summit plans to get its municipalities on track