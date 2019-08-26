ANC Gauteng summit plans to get its municipalities on track
The Gauteng ANC says the deteriorating state of local government in the province is having a detrimental effect on service delivery.
RELATED: 'Unhappiness with WC administration opportune moment to revive ANC in province'
The party will convene a local government summit on Monday to address the problem, subcommittee chairperson Matome Chiloane.
Chiloane says the summit was prompted by the midterm review between 2016 and 2019 where the party identified various challenges that the party faces in local government.
More importantly, because the party suffered losses during the 2016 local elections, we felt we needed to convene a summit so that we can further deliberate on how we can confront and improve this.Matome Chiloane, Chairperson - ANC Gauteng local government subcommittee
With regards to municipal officials who have been found to be involved in financial wrongdoing, Chiloane says steps will be taken.
We will be taking action where we need to take action.Matome Chiloane, Chairperson - ANC Gauteng local government subcommittee
He says the objective is to develop a provincial-wide plan.
Chiloane insists the focus is on ANC-led municipalities and is not targeting those run by the Democratic Alliance (DA).
Listen below to the full interview:
This article first appeared on 702 : ANC Gauteng summit plans to get its municipalities on track
More from Politics
NGO appeals for business aid as government fails to give support
Tears Foundation founder Mara Glennie says the organisation has no option but to lay off staff.Read More
Petition for death penalty in crimes against women and children gains traction
There has been increased outrage from the public over the rape and murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.Read More
[LISTEN] 'The only difference between Uyinene and I is that I am alive'
Caller, Paula, recounts the trauma of being gang raped eight years ago and how one of her rapists was recently found not guilty.Read More
'SABC is technically insolvent and only just managing to pay salaries,' says CEO
EWN reporter Barry Bateman gives an update of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.Read More
'South Africa needs macro-economic solutions'
Applied Development Research Solutions' Dr Asghar Adelzadeh discusses Tito Mboweni's controversial economic strategy blueprintRead More
'Blame is being placed on victims and not on perpetrators'
Gender specialist Nonhlanhla Sibanda-Moyo weighs in on the scourge of gender-based violence in South Africa.Read More
'I saw videos of looters looting and police were standing right there watching'
Wits University vice-chancellor Professor Adam Habib weighs in on the recent attacks in different parts of the country.Read More
City of Joburg on mission to resolve Pirates Club lease dispute
One of the oldest sports clubs in the country has received a cancellation over the WastePrenuers initiative.Read More
Kollegapark Primary's safety measures being reviewed after kidnapping, says MEC
Panyaza Lesufi says parents picked up their children from the school after Amy-Lee de Jager was abducted on Monday.Read More
Boris Johnson calls cabinet meeting amid election rumours over no-deal Brexit
Parliamentarians are due to vote on a no-deal Brexit over the next 48 hours and the prime minister is "thinking one step ahead".Read More