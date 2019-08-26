Joburg jewellery heist suspects allegedly linked to Cape Flats gangs
A Sandton jewellery store was robbed in July. Four armed suspects made off with millions in watches and diamonds, but thanks to CCTV footage Police were able to identify the suspects.
Two of the four suspects allegedly have ties to Cape Flats gangs.
Kieno Kammies talks to media officer at Veritas forensic investigations Alyson Sorour. Veritas has been commissioned to work alongside the South African Police Services (Saps) to help solve the crime.
These two men and women accomplices robbed House of Ameera in @NelsonMandelaSq at the weekend. They made off with watches worth R5m. Reward on offer for info that will lead to their arrest and convictions. pic.twitter.com/QGvinbsQUw— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) July 22, 2019
CCTV images of suspects are being circulated, one a woman with long dark hair.
Anyone with information about the suspects can contact Mr Viljoen on 074 891 8948.
Listen to the interview below:
