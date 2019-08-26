CoCT's JP Smith responds to Delft CPF concerns over lack of CCTV monitoring

Residents in Delft in the Western Cape want technology to help combat crime which riddles the community.

Delft Community Policing Forum chair, Pastor Charles George raised his concern on the Breakfast Show on Friday, over the lack of technology being used to tackle crime in the area.

He said that four cameras are inadequate as Delft covers 12 square kilometres.

RELATED: Delft CCTV cameras: 'Four or five cameras is not going to cut it, we need more'

Kieno Kammies speaks to JP Smith, the MaycoMember for Safety and Security for the City of Cape Town, about what is being done

CCTV is the new political narrative of our political opposition, the crime narrative being aimed at the City, because we can show consistently we are punching above our weight range. JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town

Smith insists the City is doing more on the crime prevention front than its limited resources should allow.

It is, therefore, easier for people to attack us on the CCTV front. JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town

While not directly aiming his criticism at Pastor George, Smith says the narrative is being put forward by political proxies and finds resonance in desperate communities.

Delft was the first area where the City rolled out the Neighbourhood Safety team a year ago, and Smith says crime plummeted.

Delft went from the tenth most problematic to the fourth most problematic area. JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town

The City will monitor how these measures impact Delft over the next two years, he says.

CCTV is slow to roll out. JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town

He says until the new Cape Town mayor was appointed, there was not enough capital budget to roll out new technology and resources.

There is now a substantial budget, with Mayor Dan Plato providing R25 million for the City's CCTV budget.

Delft will be getting some extra cameras. JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town

Smith disputes Pastor George's assertion that fibre infrastructure exists in Delft.

We do not have fibre infrastructure where we need it and we cannot use third-party fibre. So it is not about lack of political will as he suggests. JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town

Every community in the City is screaming cameras from Nyanga, Mfuleni to Witsands. JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town

Listen to what JP Smith has to say below: