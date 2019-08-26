CoCT's JP Smith responds to Delft CPF concerns over lack of CCTV monitoring
Residents in Delft in the Western Cape want technology to help combat crime which riddles the community.
Delft Community Policing Forum chair, Pastor Charles George raised his concern on the Breakfast Show on Friday, over the lack of technology being used to tackle crime in the area.
He said that four cameras are inadequate as Delft covers 12 square kilometres.
RELATED: Delft CCTV cameras: 'Four or five cameras is not going to cut it, we need more'
Kieno Kammies speaks to JP Smith, the MaycoMember for Safety and Security for the City of Cape Town, about what is being done
CCTV is the new political narrative of our political opposition, the crime narrative being aimed at the City, because we can show consistently we are punching above our weight range.JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town
Smith insists the City is doing more on the crime prevention front than its limited resources should allow.
It is, therefore, easier for people to attack us on the CCTV front.JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town
While not directly aiming his criticism at Pastor George, Smith says the narrative is being put forward by political proxies and finds resonance in desperate communities.
Delft was the first area where the City rolled out the Neighbourhood Safety team a year ago, and Smith says crime plummeted.
Delft went from the tenth most problematic to the fourth most problematic area.JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town
The City will monitor how these measures impact Delft over the next two years, he says.
CCTV is slow to roll out.JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town
He says until the new Cape Town mayor was appointed, there was not enough capital budget to roll out new technology and resources.
There is now a substantial budget, with Mayor Dan Plato providing R25 million for the City's CCTV budget.
Delft will be getting some extra cameras.JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town
Smith disputes Pastor George's assertion that fibre infrastructure exists in Delft.
We do not have fibre infrastructure where we need it and we cannot use third-party fibre. So it is not about lack of political will as he suggests.JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town
Every community in the City is screaming cameras from Nyanga, Mfuleni to Witsands.JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town
Listen to what JP Smith has to say below:
More from Local
Patriarchy is like a 'soul sickness' in the church, says Jesuit priest
Jesuit priest Father Russell Pollitt says more religious organisations need to preach against patriarchy at the pulpit.Read More
Why our leaders MUST acknowledge xenophobia in South Africa
Police Minister Bheki Cele claims that xenophobia is being 'used as an excuse' for the current unrest in parts of Gauteng.Read More
[LISTEN] Uyinene did not ALLOW herself to be raped and killed, Mr President
Pippa Hudson responds to a government tweet in which women were told not to 'allow themselves to become victims' of GBV.Read More
UCT to stage picket outside Parliament in honour of slain Uyinene Mrwetyana
Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng has announced that the academic programme will be suspended for Wednesday.Read More
[LISTEN] The Dos and Don'ts of Effective Co-parenting
Parenting expert Laura Markowtiz shares tips on how to work towards a healthy and happy co-parenting relationship with your ex.Read More
CapeTalk's website has a new look
We have a refreshed website to make it easier for you to find all our content.Read More
No need for army in Gauteng, says Bheki Cele
The police minister argues that deploying the army will only escalate the level of violence in the province.Read More
Why dope testing is fair game for athletes
Springbok Aphiwe Dyantyi tested positive for 'multiple anabolic steroids and metabolites' and is facing a four-year ban.Read More
CT businessman slams authorities after truck wrongfully impounded amid strike
Trucks across SA have been blocking roads and intersections as part of a nationwide protest against the employment of foreigners.Read More
Grandfather describes how kidnapped Amy-Lee De Jager was found
Martin Brouwer could not disclose whether the kidnappers were known to the family.Read More
More from Politics
Petition for death penalty in crimes against women and children gains traction
There has been increased outrage from the public over the rape and murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.Read More
[LISTEN] 'The only difference between Uyinene and I is that I am alive'
Caller, Paula, recounts the trauma of being gang raped eight years ago and how one of her rapists was recently found not guilty.Read More
'SABC is technically insolvent and only just managing to pay salaries,' says CEO
EWN reporter Barry Bateman gives an update of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.Read More
'South Africa needs macro-economic solutions'
Applied Development Research Solutions' Dr Asghar Adelzadeh discusses Tito Mboweni's controversial economic strategy blueprintRead More
'Blame is being placed on victims and not on perpetrators'
Gender specialist Nonhlanhla Sibanda-Moyo weighs in on the scourge of gender-based violence in South Africa.Read More
'I saw videos of looters looting and police were standing right there watching'
Wits University vice-chancellor Professor Adam Habib weighs in on the recent attacks in different parts of the country.Read More
City of Joburg on mission to resolve Pirates Club lease dispute
One of the oldest sports clubs in the country has received a cancellation over the WastePrenuers initiative.Read More
Kollegapark Primary's safety measures being reviewed after kidnapping, says MEC
Panyaza Lesufi says parents picked up their children from the school after Amy-Lee de Jager was abducted on Monday.Read More
Boris Johnson calls cabinet meeting amid election rumours over no-deal Brexit
Parliamentarians are due to vote on a no-deal Brexit over the next 48 hours and the prime minister is "thinking one step ahead".Read More
Bheki Cele visits Jeppe Hostel to quell unrest
More than 40 people have been arrested and linked to the violence in Tembisa, Jeppestown, Malvern and surrounding areas.Read More