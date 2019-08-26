'I will champion the struggle for economic and social justice in SA'
After 44 years, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has elected a new leader, Velenkosini Hlabisa.
Hlabisa was elected unopposed to succeed Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi during a national elective conference in Kwa-Zulu Natal over the weekend.
Clement Manyathela on 702 Breakfast chats to Hlabisa, who joined the Inkatha youth brigade in 1978 and served as a local councillor for 24 years, about being elected to the top spot.
He says one of his main priorities as the new leader is to expand IFPs footprint in all South African provinces.
The second priority is to champion the struggle for economic and social justice in the country. The freedom we received in 1994 is of no value to our people as many live under many injustices.Velenkosini Hlabisa, Leader - IFP
Hlabisa says social cohesion and unifying the IFP will also be high on his agenda.
He says he learnt a lot from his predecessor and says the working relationship the two have developed over the years, will make it easier for him to do his job well.
Listen below to the full interview
This article first appeared on 702 : 'I will champion the struggle for economic and social justice in SA'
