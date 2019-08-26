NSRI describes search for missing 12-year-old on Strand Beach

On Saturday Afternoon the NSRI were notified about a 12-year-old child who went missing at Strand each in False Bay, Cape Town.

Efforts have been continuing since.

Craig Lambinon talks to Kieno Kammies about efforts to find the child who went swimming at Strand Beach in False Bay.

Lambinon says this occurred despite there being no rough sea conditions. He says the search continued into Sunday but the child has not been found.

While the water at Strand is shallow for quite a distance off the beach, as it recedes it creates rip currents with the run-out perpendicular to the shore and this becomes deeper.

Beaches change and are not the same all year round and be aware that if you cannot swim, you should not be going in above your knees. Dr Cleave Robinson, CEO - NSRI

You can easily fall into a hole, he adds.

It looks shallow, but right in front of you, there is a deep furrow. Dr Cleave Robinson, CEO - NSRI

Lifeguard services are also not on duty during winter so extra precautions should be taken, he advises.

