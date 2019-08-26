NSRI describes search for missing 12-year-old on Strand Beach
On Saturday Afternoon the NSRI were notified about a 12-year-old child who went missing at Strand each in False Bay, Cape Town.
Efforts have been continuing since.
Craig Lambinon talks to Kieno Kammies about efforts to find the child who went swimming at Strand Beach in False Bay.
Lambinon says this occurred despite there being no rough sea conditions. He says the search continued into Sunday but the child has not been found.
While the water at Strand is shallow for quite a distance off the beach, as it recedes it creates rip currents with the run-out perpendicular to the shore and this becomes deeper.
Beaches change and are not the same all year round and be aware that if you cannot swim, you should not be going in above your knees.Dr Cleave Robinson, CEO - NSRI
You can easily fall into a hole, he adds.
It looks shallow, but right in front of you, there is a deep furrow.Dr Cleave Robinson, CEO - NSRI
Lifeguard services are also not on duty during winter so extra precautions should be taken, he advises.
Listen to the interview below:
More from Local
'What kind of a man am I?' asks Cape Town dad in light of #AmINext?
OB Sitwayi has shared his thoughts in light of the flood of social media posts addressing gender-based violence in South Africa.Read More
Patriarchy is like a 'soul sickness' in the church, says Jesuit priest
Jesuit priest Father Russell Pollitt says more religious organisations need to preach against patriarchy at the pulpit.Read More
Why our leaders MUST acknowledge xenophobia in South Africa
Police Minister Bheki Cele claims that xenophobia is being 'used as an excuse' for the current unrest in parts of Gauteng.Read More
[LISTEN] Uyinene did not ALLOW herself to be raped and killed, Mr President
Pippa Hudson responds to a government tweet in which women were told not to 'allow themselves to become victims' of GBV.Read More
UCT to stage picket outside Parliament in honour of slain Uyinene Mrwetyana
Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng has announced that the academic programme will be suspended for Wednesday.Read More
[LISTEN] The Dos and Don'ts of Effective Co-parenting
Parenting expert Laura Markowtiz shares tips on how to work towards a healthy and happy co-parenting relationship with your ex.Read More
CapeTalk's website has a new look
We have a refreshed website to make it easier for you to find all our content.Read More
No need for army in Gauteng, says Bheki Cele
The police minister argues that deploying the army will only escalate the level of violence in the province.Read More
Why dope testing is fair game for athletes
Springbok Aphiwe Dyantyi tested positive for 'multiple anabolic steroids and metabolites' and is facing a four-year ban.Read More
CT businessman slams authorities after truck wrongfully impounded amid strike
Trucks across SA have been blocking roads and intersections as part of a nationwide protest against the employment of foreigners.Read More