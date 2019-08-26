Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Man giving a goat CPR has social media talking

A Scottish man has a hilarious argument with Alexa

A Scottish man has hilariously lost it with Amazon's virtual assistant Alexa after it refused to change a song.

The man asked Alexa to play music by John Lennon, but instead, Alexa insisted on playing the Bee Gees hit, How Deep Is Your Love.

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:

This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Scottish man has hilarious argument with virtual assistant Alexa