Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Man giving a goat CPR has social media talking

Child operates broken windscreen wipers from back seat goes viral

A man drives his car in the rain while a youngster in the back manually operates the broken windscreen wipers by pulling on them with tied rags.

Watch this hilarious video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral With Khabazela:

This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Child operating broken windscreen wipers from back seat goes viral