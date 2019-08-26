[WATCH] Powerful domestic abuse awareness video goes viral

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

A video aimed at raising awareness about domestic abuse goes viral

Social media is talking about a video shared on Twitter aimed at raising awareness about domestic abuse.

The video shows the face of a young woman as she goes through the various stages of an abusive relationship.

Watch this powerful video below: Please note that this footage may be triggering and is not advised for sensitive viewers.

What a powerful clip to raise awareness about domestic abuse. 💔pic.twitter.com/O3gECLqMwn — Jenan Moussa (@jenanmoussa) August 24, 2019

