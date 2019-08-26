Eskom recovery plan leaked to WhatsApp group, how utility aims to cut costs

A leaked document containing Eskom's alleged masterplan to get back on track has been published by EE Publishing.

Kieno Kammies chats to the publication's MD Chris Yelland about the document.

Yelland says former Eskom boss Matshela Koko leaked the document to a WhatsApp group with 200 people which include some media houses.

He adds that even though the document was marked confidential, he received the go-ahead from the power utility to publish it.

The document takes the restructuring of Eskom a step further, he notes.

Yelland adds that part of the strategy of Eskom will include cost-cutting.

Cost-cutting includes coal cost-cutting, the second one is staff remuneration cost and the third one is operating and maintenance costs. Chris Yelland, MD - EE Publishing

