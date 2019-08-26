Condolences continue to pour in for late businesswoman Dr Thandi Ndlovu who died in a car crash along the N4 highway in Rustenburg on Saturday.

Ndlovu was the founder of the Motheo Construction Group which is one of South Africa’s first black female-owned construction companies.

She was on the board of several companies and was also the former president of the Black Business Council for the built environment.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Black Business Council president, Sandile Zungu about Dr Ndlovu's legacy.

She is a person who dedicated her entire life to serving the needs of black business. Sandile Zungu, President - Black Business Council

Zungu says Dr Ndlovu had many options for business ventures but she chose to join those that were struggling.

She joined the ranks of those who were not paid on time by the government and those who were castigated for doing business with the government. We revere her for that. Sandile Zungu, President - Black Business Council

It is a huge loss. It is a very dark time for black businesses. Sandile Zungu, President - Black Business Council

This article first appeared on 702 : 'Thandi Ndlovu dedicated her entire life to serving the needs of black business'