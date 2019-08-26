More than 100 decades-old bones discovered in Simon's Town
A shallow grave has been unearthed in Simon's Town in Cape Town during the construction of a new block of flats in the area, leading to the discovery of over a hundred bones which are believed to be close to 300 years old.
Construction has been halted to remove the skeletons which are due to be reburied at the cemetery in Seaforth.
The area where the bones have been found is believed to be where the Dutch East India Company had a hospital during the time of the Dutch colony at the Cape.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Simon's Town ward councillor Simon Liell-Cock about the discovery.
The Dutch East India Company started using Simon's Town as a winter harbour from 1741 so from that time on they built a hospital there in 1760.Simon Liell-Cock, Simon's Town ward councillor
Liell-Cock says the bones date back to when the hospital was built in 1760.
This appears to be a shallow graveyard which has under 100 bodies and they are all naked. It seems to be quiet evident that they come from the Dutch East India Company hospital because there are no other artefacts or buttons, they were essentially naked and buried dead right where there was the hospital site.Simon Liell-Cock, Simon's Town ward councillor
He further says nobody knew of the grave.
Nobody knew about it because houses were built on top of them and then demolished during the Group Areas [Act].Simon Liell-Cock, Simon's Town ward councillor
Listen to the full interview below...
