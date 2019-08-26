'We need to take back control and get MyCiTi buses on road'

The suspension of the MyCiTi Bus service from Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain to the Cape Town city centre has left commuters without the service for more than 80 days.

To discuss the MyCiTi Bus service suspension, Refilwe Moloto chats to the city's mayoral committee member for transport Felicity Purchase.

Purchase says the issue is between three members of the joint venture who are Codeta, Golden Arrow Bus Services and the Route Six Taxi Association, who have not been negotiating in good faith.

The city now plans to take the matter forward to get the routes working.

We cannot be held ransom by one party when the commuters themselves want this service back and operating. Felicity Purchase, Transport mayoral committee member - City of Cape Town

She says the city has discussed the matter with commuters as they want the bus service to work.

Purchase reiterates that the city will not be held to ransom by taxi associations who are trying to alter the terms and conditions.

We need to take back control and get MyCiTi buses on the road. Felicity Purchase, Transport mayoral committee member - City of Cape Town

She says the city aims to have the route from Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain to the CBD to be operating by the end of September.

