[LISTEN] Understanding the decision to set aside the Seriti commission findings
On Wednesday, the High Court in Pretoria found the Seriti commission failed to comprehensively investigate the arms deal as it had been mandated to do.
The commission, chaired by Judge Willie Seriti, ran for four years and cost taxpayers more than R130m.
Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh, standing in for Eusebius McKaiser, spoke to author and Corruption Watch senior investing officer Paul Holden as well as director of Open Secrets and author Hennie van Vuuren to unpack the case and the implications of this review.
The key issues were one were there procurement irregularities in this deal where mistakes made. Was the process manipulated? The second was to investigate allegations of corruption and the last thing which is a slightly technical but important thing was that the commission was supposed to look into whether the offsets ever materialised.Paul Holden, Senior investing officer - Corruption Watch
Unfortunately the commission investigated none of those, which is a huge tragedy because it was the first time there was ever an independent possibility of the arms deal being investigated fully. For the commission to have conducted itself like this is a great tragedy.Paul Holden, Senior investing officer - Corruption Watch
Van Vuuren says the high court judgment is a victory for civil society.
Over 40 civil society organisations said that this is effectively a whitewash, a cover-up and that witnesses should withdraw.Hennie van Vuuren, Director - Open Secrets
I think the outcome at some point was something that was predetermined and I think that is again the importance of Justice [Dunstan] Mlambo's judgment last week is to send a message that this kind of conduct can never be repeated in South Africa.Hennie van Vuuren, Director - Open Secrets
Click on the link below to hear the full conversation...
This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] Understanding the decision to set aside the Seriti commission findings
More from Politics
NGO appeals for business aid as government fails to give support
Tears Foundation founder Mara Glennie says the organisation has no option but to lay off staff.Read More
Petition for death penalty in crimes against women and children gains traction
There has been increased outrage from the public over the rape and murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.Read More
[LISTEN] 'The only difference between Uyinene and I is that I am alive'
Caller, Paula, recounts the trauma of being gang raped eight years ago and how one of her rapists was recently found not guilty.Read More
'SABC is technically insolvent and only just managing to pay salaries,' says CEO
EWN reporter Barry Bateman gives an update of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.Read More
'South Africa needs macro-economic solutions'
Applied Development Research Solutions' Dr Asghar Adelzadeh discusses Tito Mboweni's controversial economic strategy blueprintRead More
'Blame is being placed on victims and not on perpetrators'
Gender specialist Nonhlanhla Sibanda-Moyo weighs in on the scourge of gender-based violence in South Africa.Read More
'I saw videos of looters looting and police were standing right there watching'
Wits University vice-chancellor Professor Adam Habib weighs in on the recent attacks in different parts of the country.Read More
City of Joburg on mission to resolve Pirates Club lease dispute
One of the oldest sports clubs in the country has received a cancellation over the WastePrenuers initiative.Read More
Kollegapark Primary's safety measures being reviewed after kidnapping, says MEC
Panyaza Lesufi says parents picked up their children from the school after Amy-Lee de Jager was abducted on Monday.Read More
Boris Johnson calls cabinet meeting amid election rumours over no-deal Brexit
Parliamentarians are due to vote on a no-deal Brexit over the next 48 hours and the prime minister is "thinking one step ahead".Read More