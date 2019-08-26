Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson dies in car crash
CEO of controversial company Bosasa, now African Global Operations, 73-year-old Gavin Watson died on Monday in a car crash close to OR Tambo International Airport, reports EWN.
Police have not released the identity of the victim as they are waiting to notify his next of kin.
"The man was driving into the airport precinct when he allegedly lost control of his vehicle and collided with a concrete pillar holding up a highway bridge. The victim was certified dead on the scene by paramedics and a case of culpable homicide has been opened for investigation," said a police statement.
Watson headed up the controversial company implicated in the state capture inquiry for giving government officials money and other lavish gifts in exchange for favours.
His company is alleged to have pumped millions of rand into ANC campaigns and recently was linked to the R500,000 donation to the CR17 elec5tion campaign of Cyril Ramaphosa.
[WATCH] Visuals from the accident scene involving Bosasa's Gavin Watson. The car is completed damaged.#sabcnews pic.twitter.com/tVikeb8Z6J— Chriselda Lewis ™️ (@Chriseldalewis) August 26, 2019
This article first appeared on 702 : Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson dies in car crash
More from Politics
NGO appeals for business aid as government fails to give support
Tears Foundation founder Mara Glennie says the organisation has no option but to lay off staff.Read More
Petition for death penalty in crimes against women and children gains traction
There has been increased outrage from the public over the rape and murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.Read More
[LISTEN] 'The only difference between Uyinene and I is that I am alive'
Caller, Paula, recounts the trauma of being gang raped eight years ago and how one of her rapists was recently found not guilty.Read More
'SABC is technically insolvent and only just managing to pay salaries,' says CEO
EWN reporter Barry Bateman gives an update of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.Read More
'South Africa needs macro-economic solutions'
Applied Development Research Solutions' Dr Asghar Adelzadeh discusses Tito Mboweni's controversial economic strategy blueprintRead More
'Blame is being placed on victims and not on perpetrators'
Gender specialist Nonhlanhla Sibanda-Moyo weighs in on the scourge of gender-based violence in South Africa.Read More
'I saw videos of looters looting and police were standing right there watching'
Wits University vice-chancellor Professor Adam Habib weighs in on the recent attacks in different parts of the country.Read More
City of Joburg on mission to resolve Pirates Club lease dispute
One of the oldest sports clubs in the country has received a cancellation over the WastePrenuers initiative.Read More
Kollegapark Primary's safety measures being reviewed after kidnapping, says MEC
Panyaza Lesufi says parents picked up their children from the school after Amy-Lee de Jager was abducted on Monday.Read More
Boris Johnson calls cabinet meeting amid election rumours over no-deal Brexit
Parliamentarians are due to vote on a no-deal Brexit over the next 48 hours and the prime minister is "thinking one step ahead".Read More