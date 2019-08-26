Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson dies in car crash

CEO of controversial company Bosasa, now African Global Operations, 73-year-old Gavin Watson died on Monday in a car crash close to OR Tambo International Airport, reports EWN.

Police have not released the identity of the victim as they are waiting to notify his next of kin.

"The man was driving into the airport precinct when he allegedly lost control of his vehicle and collided with a concrete pillar holding up a highway bridge. The victim was certified dead on the scene by paramedics and a case of culpable homicide has been opened for investigation," said a police statement.

Watson headed up the controversial company implicated in the state capture inquiry for giving government officials money and other lavish gifts in exchange for favours.

His company is alleged to have pumped millions of rand into ANC campaigns and recently was linked to the R500,000 donation to the CR17 elec5tion campaign of Cyril Ramaphosa.

Gavin Watson. Picture: Bosasa

An image of the crash scene where Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson died in Johannesburg on Monday, 26 August 2019. Picture: Supplied

