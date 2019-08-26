Over 18? Here's why you should have a will

From the age of majority, everyone should have a will, says certified financial planner Lisa Hudson-Peacock.

She joined Refilwe Moloto on Monday to discuss the ins and outs of estate planning and what steps you need to take to make sure your wishes will be carried out after your death.

Lisa says one of the misconceptions is that a will only allows you to stipulate who gets your money and possessions after you die.

You can make special requests in your will - whether you want burial or cremation, even who will look after your pets. Lisa Hudson-Peacock, Certified financial planner - Southwood Financial Planning

So where's the best place to get a will drawn up? Lisa says often banks will offer a will-drafting service.

Most fiduciary departments within banks will draft a will for you free of charge, however, they will generally insist on being executors in the will and therefore take the full executors fees. Lisa Hudson-Peacock, Certified financial planner - Southwood Financial Planning

Lisa has the following advice for those who may not be able to afford to get a will drafted by a specialist.

We would strongly suggest that you participate in National Wills Week which is happening between the 16th and 20th of September. Lisa Hudson-Peacock, Certified financial planner - Southwood Financial Planning

The week-long initiative invites people to have wills drafted free of charge by any number of participating firms.

Click here to find out which attorneys in your area are participating in National Wills Week.

