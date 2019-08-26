Inquiry hears again that Zuma ordered Chabane to fire government spokesperson
The state capture commission has heard how former president Jacob Zuma allegedly instructed former minister in the presidency Collins Chabane to fire then government spokesperson, Themba Maskeko.
The late minister’s former spokesperson Brent Simons testified at the inquiry on Monday.
Maseko previously told the commission that Zuma instructed the minister to fire him because he resisted advances by the Guptas.
But Zuma denied this and claimed Chabane used his name to fire Maseko.
Eyewitness News reporter Barry Bateman has more on the story.
He says that at one point the minister [Chabane] confided in him that former president Jacob Zuma had in fact given him the instruction to go and fire Themba Maseko.Barry Bateman, Reporter - EWN
So we have got a witness coming forward to corroborate what Maseko has told this commission of inquiry and it paints the president as someone who has been less than truthful to the state capture commission of inquiry.Barry Bateman, Reporter - EWN
This article first appeared on 702 : Inquiry hears again that Zuma ordered Chabane to fire government spokesperson
