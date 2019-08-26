'It appears that Watson's vehicle crashed into concrete pillar'

Controversial company Bosasa now called African Global Operations CEO Gavin Watson has been killed in a car crash on Monday morning outside OR Tambo International Airport.

Police have not released the identity of the victim as they are waiting to notify his next of kin and details around the car crash are sketchy.

Ray White on the Xolani Gwala Show chats to EWN reporter Mia Lindeque who is at the scene of the crash.

Lindeque says the front side of the driver's seat is smashed and mangled up.

It appears that the vehicle crashed into the concrete pillar that is holding up the bridge. Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN

She adds that it looks like there was no other car involved in the accident and the police are investigating.

EWN confirms police will open a culpable homicide case after Watson's death as the police on the scene cannot speak to the media.

I managed to speak to one police officer who says an inquest docket has been opened. Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN

She adds that there is a lot of confusion happening at the accident scene and journalists are relying on their sources for different things.

Even with all the confusion, EWN can confirm that it was indeed Gavin Watson that was involved in the accident. Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN

#GavinWatson This is what is left of the car. pic.twitter.com/0wY1hzmZMf — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 26, 2019

