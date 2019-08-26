Santaco denies boycotting revised taxi recapitalisation programme on Friday

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula launched the revised taxi recapitalisation programme on Friday.

The programme is aimed at removing unroadworthy and illegal vehicles from the roads.

The South African Taxi Council (Santaco) says it did not boycott the launch on Friday.

Speaking to Ray White on the Xolani Gwala show, Santaco spokesperson Thabisho Molelekwa says they have been in discussions with the government on the programme.

It is completely untrue that we do not support or have boycotted the minister's launch. This is a revised taxi recapitalisation programme and the results of this programme come from intense discussions we had with the government in the past for the announcement. Thabisho Molelekwa, Spokesperson - Santaco

Molelekwa says the amount for the scrapping of the taxis is something they can work with.

The scrapping allowance has been increased from R91,000 to R124,000, this is part of the discussions we had with the government. We are not completely satisfied with R124,000 but we believe it is a good number to start with. Thabisho Molelekwa, Spokesperson - Santaco

