DA wants delay of demerit system for motorists until future of e-tolls decided

The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants the government to hold off on the implementation of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Amendment Act (Aarto).

Signed into law last week, the act will see a new demerit system for drivers, where the accumulation of points for traffic infringements could result in the loss of a driver's licence.

But the DA says with the future of the e-tolls system up in the air, it could mean the accumulation of huge fines for drivers.

We are very concerned that the e-toll matter hasn't been resolved yet and that motorists can still get fined for ignoring a road sign basically which says you must pay e-Tolls. Fed Nel, DA Shadow MEC for Roads and Transport in Gauteng

A task team looking into the future of the e-tolls scheme is due to make an announcement within the next few days.

We hope that they will tell us that e-tolls have been scrapped and then this shouldn't be a further complication. Fed Nel, DA Shadow MEC for Roads and Transport in Gauteng

