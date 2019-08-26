Still no data showing 800,000 Nigerians live in South Africa
Africa is a Country recently tweeted that 800,000 Nigerians “live in South Africa”.
On Saturday, a national student group in Nigeria shut down South African grocery chain Shoprite in Ogun State to protest xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa. 800,000 live in South Africa. Since 2016, 126 Nigerians killed in South Africa, mainly by cops (NAN)— Prince Harry's second home (@africasacountry) August 11, 2019
In 2017, Africa Check looked into the very same claim following news reports reflecting the statistic.
Africa Check researcher Cayley Clifford says there was no data to prove this and that nothing has changed since.
It is actually a claim we looked into in 2017, we couldn't find any data to support it then.Cayley Clifford, Researcher - Africa Check
Clifford says the tweet was attributed the figures to NAN which is the state run news agency of Nigeria.
We got in touch of them and the senior editor there told Africa Check that NAN had published the figure before and their opinion is a conservative estimate and they say that no census or official figure has been released.Cayley Clifford, Researcher - Africa Check
We still followed the same process and the most recent data that we have on how many Nigerians live in South Africa comes from Stats SA's 2016 community survey and that estimates that 30,000 people or about 2% of foreign-born people living in South Africa were from Nigeria.Cayley Clifford, Researcher - Africa Check
More importantly, there have been no further data collection exercises that could update that number. We have only the community survey and the census and in fact both of those show that the Zimbabwean and Mozambican diaspora are the largest group of migrants in South Africa and as far as Stats SA is concerned there is no real reason for that to have changed.Cayley Clifford, Researcher - Africa Check
This article first appeared on 702 : Still no data showing 800,000 Nigerians live in South Africa
