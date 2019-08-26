Architect pitches tent at CoCT offices in protest at building plan delays

A Cape Town architect has taken drastic measures to protest against lengthy delays to planning approvals by the City of Cape Town.

Frustrated by how long it was taking for his building plans to be given the green light, Mark Thomas has decided to set up camp at the city’s municipal offices until his plans are approved.

This was for a particular submission - a small alteration job in Simonstown. I started the process in February of this year with an expectation of plan approval in a couple of months. Mark Thomas, Architect

But seven months later and Mark is still waiting for plan approval and, he says, it's a common story within the industry.

It's linked to not enough trained people at the city being able to do the work. The volumes are enormous. Mark Thomas, Architect

All set up to camp at the City of Cape Town until plan approval pic.twitter.com/H0bHqtATer — Mark Thomas Architects (@architects_mark) August 26, 2019

Listen to the full interview below: