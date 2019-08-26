Charlize Theron earned R350 million in 2018 (9th best-paid actress in the world)
Benoni-born and raised Charlize Theron was the ninth best-paid actress in the world in 2018, according to Forbes magazine.
She earned $23 million (R350 million).
Top-earning actresses in the world:
-
Scarlett Johansson ($56 million)
-
Sofia Vergara ($44.1 million)
-
Reese Witherspoon ($35 million)
-
Nicole Kidman ($34 million)
-
Jennifer Aniston ($28 million)
-
Kaley Cuoco ($25 million)
-
Elisabeth Moss ($24 million)
-
Margot Robbie ($23.5 million)
-
Charlize Theron ($23 million)
-
Ellen Pompeo ($22 million)
