Rassie Erasmus names Springbok Rugby World Cup squad
Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus has announced the squad for the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Siya Kolisi will captain the team.
John Maytham speaks to Independent Media digital sports editor Ashfak Mohamed about the selection.
Considering the team that was selected for the Rugby Championship, the injuries that have been there, we know who is out, guys like Warren Whiteley. He is a quality player but he's not there. Marcell Coetzee is another injured guy who probably would have been there as well.Ashfak Mohamed, Digital sports editor - Independent Media
However, Mohamed has concerns about Frans Steyn.
He is a legend and we remember what he did at the 2007 World Cup. But this is 2019 and 12 years later ... he hasn't quite looked in shape and Rassie has admitted and said he's gonna work on him and, yes, there are still a few weeks to go... but I am not convinced at the moment.Ashfak Mohamed, Digital sports editor - Independent Media
This is the 31-man Rugby World Cup squad:
Forwards (17)
Schalk Brits (Bulls), Lood de Jager (Bulls), Pieter-Steph du Toit (Stormers), Eben Etzebeth (Stormers), Steven Kitshoff (Stormers), Vincent Koch (Saracens, England), Siya Kolisi (captain, Stormers), Francois Louw (Bath, England), Frans Malherbe (Stormers), Malcolm Marx (Lions), Bongi Mbonambi (Stormers), Tendai Mtawarira (Sharks), Franco Mostert (Gloucester, England), Trevor Nyakane (Bulls), Kwagga Smith (Lions), RG Snyman (Bulls), Duane Vermeulen (Bulls)
Backs (14)
Lukhanyo Am (Sharks), Damian de Allende (Stormers), Faf de Klerk (Sale Sharks, England), Warrick Gelant (Bulls), Elton Jantjies (Lions), Herschel Jantjies (Stormers), Cheslin Kolbe (Toulouse, France), Jesse Kriel (Bulls), Makazole Mapimpi (Sharks), S'bu Nkosi (Sharks), Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz, Japan), Handre Pollard (Bulls), Cobus Reinach (Northampton Saints, England), Frans Steyn (Montpellier, France)
Listen below for more...
