Government to launch online portal to make company registration easier, cheaper
You should be able to register your business a lot easier as government is set to launch a website called Bizportal - allowing you to complete all the relevant paperwork online.
The Trade and Industry Department has taken on the initiative.
The Afternoon Drive's Joanne Joseph got the details from Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) official, Ofentse Shakung.
At this point what we have put in place is the registration of companies as the CIPC but that company registration will come with tax registration and a BEE certificate. We are also at an advanced stage of integration with the UIF and compensation fund...Ofentse Shakung, CIPC official
It has been simplified quite a lot.Ofentse Shakung, CIPC official
A paperless process, but also making certain that it is a one-stop shop virtually.Ofentse Shakung, CIPC official
Do not use agents. What we have promoted as the CIPC is - deal directly with us. To register a company is only R175... the only other cost that might need consideration is if, for example, you register your employees.Ofentse Shakung, CIPC official
The launch is expected to take place in October.
This article first appeared on 702 : Government to launch online portal to make company registration easier, cheaper
