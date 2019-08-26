[LISTEN] Jeff Radebe pays tribute to Dr Thandi Ndlovu

African National Congress (ANC) member Jeff Radebe says the death of Umkhonto we Sizwe veteran-turned-businesswoman Dr Thandi Ndlovu has come as a shock to the party.

Ndlovu - the founder of the Motheo Construction Group died in a car crash along the N4 highway in Rustenburg on Saturday.

Radebe says Ndlovu made a "sterling" contribution to South Africa's liberation struggle.

It was very shocking news to hear of the untimely death of our most trusted comrade and colleague. Jeff Radebe, Member of the African National Congress

She entered the business industry, starting with the constructing sector where she played a prominent role in the housing sector in the 90s. Jeff Radebe, Member of the African National Congress

She was one of the pioneers of women's emancipation in our country. Jeff Radebe, Member of the African National Congress

