[LISTEN] Jeff Radebe pays tribute to Dr Thandi Ndlovu
African National Congress (ANC) member Jeff Radebe says the death of Umkhonto we Sizwe veteran-turned-businesswoman Dr Thandi Ndlovu has come as a shock to the party.
Ndlovu - the founder of the Motheo Construction Group died in a car crash along the N4 highway in Rustenburg on Saturday.
READ: 'Thandi Ndlovu dedicated her entire life to serving the needs of black business'
Radebe says Ndlovu made a "sterling" contribution to South Africa's liberation struggle.
It was very shocking news to hear of the untimely death of our most trusted comrade and colleague.Jeff Radebe, Member of the African National Congress
She entered the business industry, starting with the constructing sector where she played a prominent role in the housing sector in the 90s.Jeff Radebe, Member of the African National Congress
She was one of the pioneers of women's emancipation in our country.Jeff Radebe, Member of the African National Congress
Click on the link below to hear more...
This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] Jeff Radebe pays tribute to Dr Thandi Ndlovu
More from Politics
NGO appeals for business aid as government fails to give support
Tears Foundation founder Mara Glennie says the organisation has no option but to lay off staff.Read More
Petition for death penalty in crimes against women and children gains traction
There has been increased outrage from the public over the rape and murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.Read More
[LISTEN] 'The only difference between Uyinene and I is that I am alive'
Caller, Paula, recounts the trauma of being gang raped eight years ago and how one of her rapists was recently found not guilty.Read More
'SABC is technically insolvent and only just managing to pay salaries,' says CEO
EWN reporter Barry Bateman gives an update of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.Read More
'South Africa needs macro-economic solutions'
Applied Development Research Solutions' Dr Asghar Adelzadeh discusses Tito Mboweni's controversial economic strategy blueprintRead More
'Blame is being placed on victims and not on perpetrators'
Gender specialist Nonhlanhla Sibanda-Moyo weighs in on the scourge of gender-based violence in South Africa.Read More
'I saw videos of looters looting and police were standing right there watching'
Wits University vice-chancellor Professor Adam Habib weighs in on the recent attacks in different parts of the country.Read More
City of Joburg on mission to resolve Pirates Club lease dispute
One of the oldest sports clubs in the country has received a cancellation over the WastePrenuers initiative.Read More
Kollegapark Primary's safety measures being reviewed after kidnapping, says MEC
Panyaza Lesufi says parents picked up their children from the school after Amy-Lee de Jager was abducted on Monday.Read More
Boris Johnson calls cabinet meeting amid election rumours over no-deal Brexit
Parliamentarians are due to vote on a no-deal Brexit over the next 48 hours and the prime minister is "thinking one step ahead".Read More