Will the City of Johannesburg finally pay businessman Holilal Adjodah for his farm, which has been invaded in Lenasia?

Adjodah bought a farm in 1993 with plans to develop it into an industrial park. But immediately after the purchase, homeless people occupied the land and started building shacks there.

The businessman says a court has confirmed that he was entitled to a settlement.

Joanne Joseph speaks to the City of Joburg director of housing Thabo Maisela to get clarity on the matter.

It is unfortunate that we've taken 26 years. Initially, there was an offer that was made to him and he rejected that offer. That was the R30m offer that was made to him. At the time is what it was deemed as fair value by both the Gauteng government and the City of Joburg. Thabo Maisela, Director of housing - City of Joburg

RELATED: Businessman at loggerheads with City of Joburg over land expropriation

What he wants are things that there is no provision for in the law that would allow us to make those offers to him. Thabo Maisela, Director of housing - City of Joburg

R400m is what he says we owe him in damages but he wants us to pay him R100m and he walks away from this whole issue. Thabo Maisela, Director of housing - City of Joburg

Listen to the full interview below...

This article first appeared on 702 : No settlement between City of Joburg and businessman over invaded Lenasia farm