[LISTEN] Homeless woman on why she's fighting CoCT's 'vagrant fines'

One of seven homeless people bringing a lawsuit against the City of Cape Town over its vagrancy and nuisance laws says she received a fine she did not deserve.

Carin Gelderbloem spoke to John Maytham on Monday afternoon and she described how she became a victim of the controversial policies.

I got a R500 for dumping and loitering. There was no dumping or loitering, it was my shack that was up and there was no mess around it at the time. Carin Gelderbloem

My friend had a tent up and that was referred to as dumping and loitering as well. Carin Gelderbloem

There was wide-spread outrage in response to the policies and the practice of fining those sleeping rough on the street earlier this year.

Gelderboem says she has previously stayed in a shelter in town but left when a staff member began to sexually harass her.

When I left the shelter I was shattered. I feel safer living outside than I ever felt at the shelter. Carin Gelderbloem

Commercial lawyer Lucien Lewin, who has taken on the case, says while the by-laws serve a purpose he is concerned with the manner in which they are being enforced.

Carin was fined at 3-o-clock in the morning, she wasn't obstructing walk-ways so that people can't get past. She was in the Company Gardens out of the way. Lucien Lewin, Commercial lawyer - Dingley Marshall Inc.

We want the court to comment on the constitutionality of the city in its interpretation of the by-laws. Lucien Lewin, Commercial lawyer - Dingley Marshall Inc.

