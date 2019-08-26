Dead men tell no tales – Adriaan Basson (author of 'Blessed by Bosasa')

Gavin Watson. Picture: Bosasa

Dead men tell no tales, and Gavin Watson knew a lot. Adriaan Basson, editor-in-chief - News24

I find a number of things strange around the accident. I find it strange that he drove a Toyota Corolla. He liked luxury vehicles. He owned and drives a BMW X5... He was recently seen driving a Mercedes Benz…. His colleagues never saw him driving company Corollas… I find it interesting that he called a prayer meeting yesterday, two days before he was due to testify at a Sars inquiry… Adriaan Basson, editor-in-chief - News24

Gavin Watson (73), the CEO of Bosasa (nowadays called African Global Operations), died on Monday in a car crash close to OR Tambo International Airport.

Watson was driving a Toyota Corolla Quest when he lost control of the car and drove into a concrete pillar holding up a highway bridge.

He died on the scene.

Like the late mining boss Brett Kebble, Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson takes many secrets with him to the grave… Whatever his post-mortem shows (or doesn't show), he is no longer here to complete the story that shook South Africa and the ANC to its core… Adriaan Basson, editor-in-chief - News24

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Adriaan Basson, editor-in-chief at News24.

Basson is the author of the upcoming book “Blessed by Bosasa - Into the Heart of a State Capture Cult”.

Description of “Blessed by Bosasa” on loot.co.za:

“You will be blessed when you come in and blessed when you go out.”

It’s easy to imagine that state capture began with Jacob Zuma and the Guptas.

But you’d be wrong.

Born out of the ANC Women’s League 20 years ago, Bosasa has come to be described as the ANC’s “Heart of Darkness”.

At its helm, today, is Gavin Watson, a struggle-rugby-player-turned-tenderpreneur who made it his business to splash out on gifts and cash to get up close and personal with the country’s top politicians and civil servants.

In return, Bosasa won tenders to the tune of billions of rands and – with friends in high places – stayed clear of prosecution.

Adriaan Basson has been investigating Bosasa since he was a rookie journalist 13 years ago.

He has been sued, intimidated and threatened, but has stuck to the story like a bloodhound.

Now, in the wake of the explosive findings of the Zondo commission, he has weaved the threads of Bosasa’s story together.

“Blessed by Bosasa” is a riveting, in-depth investigation into an extraordinary story of high-level corruption and rampant pillage, of backdoor dealings and grandiose greed.

Through substantial research and several interviews with key individuals, Basson unveils the shady, cult-like underbelly of the criminal company that held the Zuma government in the palm of its hand.

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

There’s a lot of conspiracy theories out there… Adriaan Basson, editor-in-chief - News24

He parked his BMW X5 at Bosasa’s office yesterday… he died driving a company Toyota Corolla… There’s no indication of another vehicle being involved… Adriaan Basson, editor-in-chief - News24

The net was closing in on Gavin Watson… The Hawks was getting closer and closer… he was in deep, deep trouble… He no longer enjoyed impunity… in the spotlight recently due to his donation to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s campaign… Adriaan Basson, editor-in-chief - News24

He asked staff members to recite Bible verses… prayer meetings early in the morning before cooking tenders… Adriaan Basson, editor-in-chief - News24

I will add the final chapter, which has been written for me today… Adriaan Basson, editor-in-chief - News24

