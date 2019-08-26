I love the people. They might not love me – Randall Abrahams (SA Idols judge)

Business

Idols SA judge, Randall Abrahams. Picture: IdolsSA/Twitter.

I like guitars… I don’t have any expensive guitars… An expensive instrument will inspire you, but I like to get things that are reasonably priced… I play the hell out of them and if I ding them it doesn’t matter. Randall Abrahams, judge - Idols SA

How much is enough?... I don’t want to work forever… Randall Abrahams, judge - Idols SA

I like South Africa. I like living here. Weather is great in Joburg; I love the people. [Chuckles] They might not love me! Randall Abrahams, judge - Idols SA

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his weekly “Make Money Mondays, Personal Edition” feature.

This week Whitfield interviewed Randall Abrahams.

Abrahams is most well-known for being the “strict judge” on Idols SA.

Abrahams has been a judge on the show since 2002 when it started.

He’s also a former World Idols judge.

Fun fact – he’s an Elvis nutter and has made three pilgrimages to Graceland in Memphis.

I’m more than a fan. Randall Abrahams, judge - Idols SA

I was at the 40th anniversary of his [Elvis] death… Randall Abrahams, judge - Idols SA

He has a spartan office with few decorations – one of them is an Elvis wall clock.

But what is it that he believes about money?

Does it keep him up at night?

Does he spend like crazy or save compulsively?

How did his childhood experiences shape his views on money?

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

No. [When asked if he’s been cast as the ‘bad guy’.] Randall Abrahams, judge - Idols SA

I never look in the rear-view mirror, except when I’m driving… Randall Abrahams, judge - Idols SA

I think that a lot of modern kids are indulged… There has to be a level of discipline… if you don’t learn discipline, you’re lost. Randall Abrahams, judge - Idols SA

Absolutely! [When asked if Ndlovu Youth Choir can win America’s Got Talent.] Randall Abrahams, judge - Idols SA

Money is there to be enjoyed… Randall Abrahams, judge - Idols SA

My late grandfather… was always talking to people about saving… Randall Abrahams, judge - Idols SA

Start young! If you can’t start young, you’re not going to catch up… Randall Abrahams, judge - Idols SA

Look at opportunities when things are bad… Randall Abrahams, judge - Idols SA

I was about 23 or 24 [when he started investing in a retirement annuity]. Randall Abrahams, judge - Idols SA

