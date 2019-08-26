'Tax revolt may be imminent. We must unapologetically recapture the State'
We must unapologetically recapture our State… incalculable the damage that State Capture has caused… I’ve seen the culture of fear and intimidation at Sars…Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - South African Revenue Service
A tax revolt may be imminent, warned Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter on Monday.
Corruption and a lack of trust in the tax collector are leading to fraudulent tax avoidance, said Kieswetter.
When public trust wanes, as is the current case, then taxpayers feel morally justified to withhold or manipulate their taxesEdward Kieswetter, Commissioner - South African Revenue Service
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Kieswetter.
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
