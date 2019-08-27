[WATCH] Couple films man asleep at the wheel of his Tesla in LA

A man was caught on camera seemingly fast asleep at the wheel of his self-driving Tesla electric car on a busy Los Angeles freeway.

Journalist Clint Oliver and his wife were driving and saw the vehicle passing them, with the man fast asleep, his arms folded across his chest. In the video, Olivier's wife can be heard saying "He's totally asleep - this is crazy."

Tesla reportedly states on their website that autopilot mode should be used with the driver fully attentive with hands on the wheel.

Tesla has not commented on the video.

Watch below as the driver cruises past appearing fast asleep at the wheel:

@RalphNader Ralph can you do anything about stopping this disturbing phenomenon? My wife and I shot this video last week on the busy I-5 in LA. @Tesla #sleepingdrivers #unsafeatanyspeed pic.twitter.com/ADbpt0uSZ4 — Clint Olivier (@ClintOlivier) August 21, 2019

