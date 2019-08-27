Skewed resource allocation in W Cape 'discriminates against poor black people'

The Khayelitsha Commission, also known as the O'Regan/Pikoli Commission, was a commission of inquiry appointed by the Former Premier of the Western Cape Helen Zille to investigate allegations of police inefficiency in Khayelitsha and the breakdown in relations between the Khayelitsha community and the police.

On 25 August 2014, the Commission made its findings public, but five years on none of the recommendations have been implemented.

Researcher at the Social Justice Coalition, Khadija Bawa talks to Kieno Kammies about the findings of the Pikoli commission investigating Police inefficiency in Khayelitsha.

She says communities have high hopes that such a commission will deliver, but in truth, it only has the power to make recommendations.

The legal binding power of them depends on the political will of all levels of government. Khadija Bawa, Researcher - Social Justice Coalition

She says massive strides have been made over the last five years but by civil society and not government.

One of our biggest obstacles has been the lack of political will by national, the provincial government and the city itself. Khadija Bawa, Researcher - Social Justice Coalition

One of the key findings from the commission five years ago was the lack of environmental design to make communities safer, such as lighting, spatial planning, and CCTV cameras, she explains.

There is a very skewed allocation of these resources across Cape Town communities, she adds.

Resource allocation needs to be urgently addressed as it discriminates against poor black people, says Bawa.

