All officials requested to resign did so willingly, says ANC KZN
The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal announced Mxolisi Kaunda as the new mayor of eThekwini Metropolitan with Belinda Scott as his deputy.
This follows former mayor Zandile Gumede being placed on special leave for a number of months, as she faced fraud and corruption charges relating to a dodgy tender worth R208m in the Durban Solid Waste Department.
The party has since confirmed Gumede's resignation.
To discuss the latest developments in eThekwini, Clement Manyathela on 702Breakfast chats to party provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli.
Ntuli says all those officials who were requested to resign have done so.
He adds that the ANC convened a meeting to alert the officials being removed.
All of them said they were waiting for the ANC to give them a day and time when they are required to tender their resignations.Mdumiseni Ntuli, Provincial secretary - ANC KZN
Listen below to the full interview:
This article first appeared on 702 : All officials requested to resign did so willingly, says ANC KZN
