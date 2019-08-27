'There are photos of Gavin Watson on the scene and his face is clearly visible'
Gavin Watson, boss of African Global Operations, formerly Bosasa, was killed in a car accident on Monday and there has been much speculation around his death.
Investigative journalist and author Mandy Wiener says there are photos of Watson from the accident scene.
She outlines the details of Gavin Watson's car accident. It occurred at 5.05 am on the road leading into OR Tambo International Airport.
He was driving a company-issued Toyota Corolla because he was apparently having mechanical issues with his metallic blue BMW X5 which he left at the company premises in Krugersdorp.
He had called a prayer meeting at the company headquarters on Sunday morning.
One strange thing is that he signed out a manual and apparently he can only drive an automatic vehicle.Mandy Wiener, Journalist and author
Watson was supposed to testify at his Sars tax inquiry on Tuesday so it is unclear where he was going on Monday.
There are a number of theories being bandied about, she says.
It is possible he had a heart attack or a stroke or blacked out for some reason because there appear to be no skid marks on the road.Mandy Wiener, Journalist and author
Then there is the possibility being suggested of suicide, she adds.
That he had intentionally taken a Toyota Corolla because it would have provided less protection and that he drove into the pillar.Mandy Wiener, Journalist and author
The third possibility is that he was run off the road.
That, someone, had been chasing him or he was pushed maliciously off the road.Mandy Wiener, Journalist and author
Lastly, it could just have been an accident, she says.
CCTV footage? Wiener says it appears there are none in that area.
Which is very strange considering it is a national key point.Mandy Wiener, Journalist and author
Wiener debunks the theory that he escaped the country and is sipping cocktails in the cayman islands.
There are photographs of Gavin Watson on the scene and his face is clearly visible.Mandy Wiener, Journalist and author
There are photos of #GavinWatson on the scene of yesterday’s car crash. His face and his injuries are clearly visible. There’s a large gash on his neck. I am not going to post them. For those who speculate that he did a body swap or he’s in the Cayman Islands, I think not.— Mandy Wiener (@MandyWiener) August 27, 2019
There is no evidence of foul play at this stage, she says, but the Watson family is seeking an independent autopsy and report.
Listen to the interview below:
