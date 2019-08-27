There has been a lot of speculation surrounding the circumstance of the death of Bosasa now African Global Operations boss Gavin Watson.

Watson died on Monday after crashing the car he was travelling in near OR Tambo International Airport in a Toyota Corolla and hist a concrete pillar.

Clement Manyathela on 702Breakfast chats to The Bosasa Billions co-author James-Brent Styan.

The timing behind Watson's death is highly questionable but a lot of what is going around is pure speculation at the moment, it could have been just a terrible accident. James-Brent Styan, Co-author - The Bosasa Billions

Certainly, Watson has taken many answers with him to the grave. And its a pity he never told his side of the story. James-Brent Styan, Co-author - The Bosasa Billions

Speculation was also rife that Watson's crash may have been used to silence him, as he was due to face tough questions about his company's dealings at the Sars inquiry on Tuesday.

Watson's character is not that of someone who runs away. James-Brent Styan, Co-author - The Bosasa Billions

Styan says Watson never spoke out against his accusers, and so a motive for him being taken out is questionable.

Listen below to the full interview:

