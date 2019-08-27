Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Child operating broken windscreen wipers from back seat goes viral

Silicon dioxide pouches have more uses than you'd expect

Social media is talking after new ways to use silicon dioxide have been created.

Watch this amazing video below:

Silicon dioxide pouches have way more uses than you'd expect pic.twitter.com/2TYJJ2qs1D — Business Insider (@businessinsider) August 27, 2019

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:

This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Unexpected uses of silicon dioxide sachets