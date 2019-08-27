Drones and satellites monitoring Amazon fires

The Amazon is under attack as wildfires continue to ravage the rainforest.

Nearly 10,000 new fires have been reported over the past week causing thick smoke to cover the skies over Brazil.

Scientists have warned that if the current deforestation continues, the rainforest would be wiped out in the next 15 to 20 years.

Keino Kammies speaks to Director of Agriculture at Mighty Earth Lucia Von Reusner about reports that the deforestation is taking place to make way for meat production.

Von Reusner says they use drones and satellites to monitor the Amazon.

We have found very clear links between major agricultural business like Cargill and JBS specifically that are in the frontlines of clearing this. The consensus is that it is primarily for beef and soy which end up in our hamburgers and chicken nuggets around the world. Lucia Von Reusner, Director of Agriculture - Mighty Earth

She explains the crucial role the rainforests play on earth.

The Amazon has often been dubbed the lungs of this planet. They play a critical role in taking in carbon and turning it into oxygen and also in regulating the rainfall patterns. Lucia Von Reusner, Director of Agriculture - Mighty Earth

He says the Amazon has already lost between 15% and 17% of its trees.

At the current deforestation rates, the rainforests could cross the 20% to 25% threshold loss, and scientists say the forest would collapse within then next 15 to 30 years.

Listen to the full interview below...