What cops are doing to reduce non-roadworthy bikes from roads

Listeners complain about unroadworthy motorbikes, especially those being used for the fast-food delivery business.

Kieno Kammies speaks to senior traffic officer Iegshaan Dyson about what is being done to reduce these bikes on the road.

RELATED: Traffic chief's stop to assist fellow motorist turns into traumatic experience

Dyson says there has been an increase in fast-food delivery motorcycles and the police treat these motorcycles the same as other unroadworthy vehicles on public roads.

If the vehicle is deemed unroadworthy, the officer generally stops the vehicle and removes the licence disc and offers the driver with a notice to discontinue use document. Iegshaan Dyson, Senior traffic officer

The owner or driver will then be given 14 days in which to fix all the repairs on the vehicle and a necessary roadworthy test, he adds.

If the motorbike is repaired successfully, then it will be issued with a new certificate of roadworthiness and the owner will then reapply for a new license disc for that motorbike. Iegshaan Dyson, Senior traffic officer

Listen below to the full interview: