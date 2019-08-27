Mihlali Ndamase on how the influencer industry is becoming more respected
Durban-born influencer and travel vlogger Mihlali Ndamase has become one of South Africa's most prominent social media influencers and has made her mark specifically in the beauty industry.
Ndamase started watching YouTube videos in grade nine when she decided that she would pursue vlogging in the beauty community by teaching people how to do own makeup in the convenience of their own homes. She launched her channel in 2016.
Speaking on the ever-evolving industry as well as the impact of digital media, the 22-year-old says influencers are becoming more respected because of their contribution to the marketing industry.
The profession is respected more because we are moving into a digital era.Mihlali Ndamase - Beauty influencer and travel vlogger
People who are influencers, vloggers, bloggers, content creators are taken seriously because we contribute a huge chunk to the marketing and branding industry.Mihlali Ndamase - Beauty influencer and travel vlogger
I was very excited about my channel, the main reason being that I already knew what I wanted to do so I had already identified my niche and knew where I was going to place myself.Mihlali Ndamase - Beauty influencer and travel vlogger
Ndamase was approached by a major makeup company after her third YouTube video.
She shares some of the business lessons she has learned:
You do research and learn as you grow - how to monetise your content, sponsorship from brands, YouTube adds cents... that is how I got into the business aspect of it.Mihlali Ndamase - Beauty influencer and travel vlogger
Click on the link below to hear more the influencer business and how to make a profit...
This article first appeared on 702 : Mihlali Ndamase on how the influencer industry is becoming more respected
