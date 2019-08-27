Why are SA retailers still failing plus-size women?
In an age where body positivity and 'plus-size pride' are increasingly celebrated, it seems South African clothing retailers still have some way to go when it comes to catering to customers of a certain size.
Former fashion editor and style blogger Robyn Cooke says despite what we know about the average size of women in SA, many retailers are ignoring the plus-size market.
In South Africa, the average size is 18 and yet there are entire retailers where you cannot get a single size 18.Robyn Cooke, Style blogger and former fashion editor
In technical terms, the average size of the South African woman is plus, or 'curved'.Robyn Cooke, Style blogger and former fashion editor
Bottom line is retailers like money, and so in order to get as much of the rand as possible, they have to be as inclusive as possible.Robyn Cooke, Style blogger and former fashion editor
RELATED: Storm in a 'G' Cup - why are SA clothing retailers ignoring big-breasted women?
View this post on Instagram
This year I was a part of Marie Claire's New Naked #DearBody campaign, and I wrote this letter to my self. #DearBody others may not understand why I walk around like you’re covered in diamonds. They look at you and just see flaws; they do not understand the unconditional love I have for you.I am so happy that I am no longer at war with you; my acceptance of you has brought me peace. @marieclairesa
Cooke says there are very few retailers in South Africa who are truly size-inclusive.
The only brands that go up to a 54 are Donna, Mango has recently launched their range Violeta which goes up to a 54. Milady goes up to a 50.Robyn Cooke, Style blogger and former fashion editor
Listen to the full story below:
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Fats and oils: What should you be consuming?
Dietitian and author of 'Eat Ting' Mpho Tshukudu shares her insights.Read More
[LISTEN] The Dos and Don'ts of Effective Co-parenting
Parenting expert Laura Markowtiz shares tips on how to work towards a healthy and happy co-parenting relationship with your ex.Read More
'My first memory of money was my mom crying about it'
Personal finance author Sam Beckbessinger opens up about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Why Mergence Investment Managers are buying Naspers/Tencent, Motus and Datatec
Portfolio Manager Peter Takaendesa shares his stock picks of the week on Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show.Read More
Help SA surf champ Roxy Davis change lives through surfing
Nine times SA surfing champion Roxy Davis about her foundation's work with adaptive surfing in Cape TownRead More
8 lessons about investing I learned while driving my car
Financial planner Gregg Sneddon ("The Financial Coach") uses driving as an analogy to teach valuable lessons about investing.Read More
The stock market is not a casino. Investing in shares is nothing like gambling
Too scared to “gamble” away your hard-earned cash? Kabous le Roux asks you to consider this simple argument with an open mind.Read More
The rise of the outdoor gym
David "Mr Active" Katz discusses the benefits of making use of outdoor training facilities.Read More
In the market for a new car? Keep in mind the real cost, says financial planner
Don't be lulled into that 'got to have it now' feeling, cautions Paul Roelofse.Read More
VW's new T-Cross 'raises the bar' in compact SUV market
Motoring journalist Phuti Mpyane rates the Polo-based SUV, which launches in South Africa in September.Read More