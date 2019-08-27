Why are SA retailers still failing plus-size women?

In an age where body positivity and 'plus-size pride' are increasingly celebrated, it seems South African clothing retailers still have some way to go when it comes to catering to customers of a certain size.

Former fashion editor and style blogger Robyn Cooke says despite what we know about the average size of women in SA, many retailers are ignoring the plus-size market.

In South Africa, the average size is 18 and yet there are entire retailers where you cannot get a single size 18. Robyn Cooke, Style blogger and former fashion editor

In technical terms, the average size of the South African woman is plus, or 'curved'. Robyn Cooke, Style blogger and former fashion editor

Bottom line is retailers like money, and so in order to get as much of the rand as possible, they have to be as inclusive as possible. Robyn Cooke, Style blogger and former fashion editor

Cooke says there are very few retailers in South Africa who are truly size-inclusive.

The only brands that go up to a 54 are Donna, Mango has recently launched their range Violeta which goes up to a 54. Milady goes up to a 50. Robyn Cooke, Style blogger and former fashion editor

