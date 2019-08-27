Public urged to blow the whistle on cellphone tower battery theft

Cellphone networks are said to be losing millions due to the theft of batteries in cellphone towers.

MTN and others have made calls to the public to come forward with information.

Last week, about 20 batteries were recovered and arrests made following tipoffs.

Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee recently posted video footage of a gang responsible for breaking into a number of towers in Pretoria.

The cellphone networks share many of these towers and when these batteries are stolen, it causes major disruptions. Yusuf Abramjee, Anti-crime activist

More worrying is that the networks go down for several hours in some of the areas and is causing major disruptions to cellphone users. Yusuf Abramjee, Anti-crime activist

It appears these syndicates are selling them locally. Some of them are advertised on social media platforms and websites. Yusuf Abramjee, Anti-crime activist

It seems to me these batteries have a market in neighbouring countries. Yusuf Abramjee, Anti-crime activist

Abramjee says security has been increased.

There are cameras now at many of these towers. Some of them have security patrols. Yusuf Abramjee, Anti-crime activist

