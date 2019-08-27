'It's highly likely Watson's personal belongings were removed after accident'
Gavin Watson's family are employing the services of an accident reconstruction expert Konrad Lotter, after the Bosasa head was killed in a car accident near OR Tambo International on Monday.
RELATED: 'Watson has taken many answers with him to the grave' The police have opened a culpable homicide case after the crash as there has been a lot of speculation surrounding the circumstance of Watson's death.
RELATED: 'There are photos of Gavin Watson on the scene and his face is clearly visible'
News24 reports only a wallet with R70 was found at the accident scene.
Ray White on the Xolani Gwala Show chats to the publication's investigative journalist Kyle Cowan who is following the story.
It is likely that in the immediate aftermath of the accident, his personal belongings were removed from the car by people who happened to be nearby at the time.Kyle Cowan, Investigative journalist - News24
Watson was due to face tough questions at the Sars inquiry on Tuesday.
Cowan believes that the full truth has not yet emerged in the state capture commission.
We don't know what is happening with Bosasa's tax affairs, there is a tax inquiry going on and there are rumours that there is a massive tax bill that will be landing at Bosasa soon.Kyle Cowan, Investigative journalist - News24
Listen below to the full interview:
This article first appeared on 702 : 'It's highly likely Watson's personal belongings were removed after accident'
