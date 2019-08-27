Amnesty International slams Mnangagwa over 'brutal crackdown on human rights'
Amnesty International says Emmerson Mnangagwa's first year in office as President of Zimbabwe has been marked by a “systematic and brutal crackdown on human rights”.
A lot of people were hopeful that the arrival of Emmerson Mnangagwa would offer some chance for the country to demonstrate a clear break from the past where Mugabe would rule the country with an iron fist.Robert Shivambu, Media manager -Amnesty International, Southern Africa.
Since Mnangagwa came to power in August last year, many had hoped to see a return to democracy.
Last month the army used deadly force to bring under control a demonstration by those protesting the delay of the election results.
Shivambu says Zimbabwean authorities have frequently shown "blatant contempt for basic freedoms".
Time and again we have seen police resorting to the same brutal tactics that were used by former president [Robert] Mugabe.Robert Shivambu, Media manager -Amnesty International, Southern Africa.
Listen to the full interview below:
