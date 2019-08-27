Tips on how to prepare your beans to avoid passing a lot of gas
Do you love eating beans but afraid of passing a lot of gas?
You are probably preparing them the wrong way. Dietician and author of Eat Ting Mpho Tshukudu says the best way to get rid of the gas in your bean is to soak them before cooking them.
She further says you can eat beans three times a day.
Beans have oligosaccharides - which are a type of carbohydrate - in them which in some people causes a lot of discomfort, a lot of gas and indigestion. You can easily get rid of it by soaking your beans or sprouting them.Mpho Tshukudu, Dietitian and author of Eat Ting
Soaking is the most common thing. Most people soak today morning and cook the bean when they come back from work or soak them for 24 hours. It makes them easy to digest.Mpho Tshukudu, Dietitian and author of Eat Ting
Tshukudu says the problem with beans is that people use them as comfort food and the body is not used to them.
The biggest problem with the beans is that people don't generally eat them. For most people, they eat them only when it's cold and the body is not prepared to digest them.Mpho Tshukudu, Dietitian and author of Eat Ting
She further says you don't have to worry about always having to cook your beans.
You can freeze your cooked beans and peas.Mpho Tshukudu, Dietitian and author of Eat Ting
Listen to the full interview below...
This article first appeared on 702 : Tips on how to prepare your beans to avoid passing a lot of gas
