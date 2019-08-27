Retrenchment can lead to what coach Claire J Gilchrist describes as a "massive amount of emotional fallout" to get through.

Gilchrist sat down with Azania Mosaka to unpack the impact of losing your job and how you should work through the loss.

She says a failure to deal with it may lead to depression and anxiety.

It is the loss of your community. You get to work, you have people to talk to, it is your routine and suddenly you go to nothing. You are at home, you feel depleted, you feel somewhat worthless and then comes the issue of failure - 'Have I failed'? Claire J Gilchrist, Retrenchment coach

Feel, deal and heal. If you don't feel it, you never going to deal with it and you are never going to heal from it. Work with someone preferably if you can to get through it. Claire J Gilchrist, Retrenchment coach

She says one must be proactive - make a really good choice as to how you are going to move forward.

What if your life has a sort of map that you possibly needed a bit of a kick to get moving? Claire J Gilchrist, Retrenchment coach

Click on the link below to hear the full conversation...

This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] Dealing with the emotional and psychological impact of retrenchment