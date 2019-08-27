Why Vestact Asset Management is buying Ferrari, Naspers and Stor-Age
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Vestact Asset Management Portfolio Manager Michael Treherne to share his stock picks of the week.
Treherne reckoned these three companies offer exciting prospects over the longer term:
Naspers
Ferrari
Stor-Age Property
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
